Air Quality Watch Lifted for Santa Barbara County

Officials issue words of caution to residents near burned areas as cleanup continues

Residents can breathe a little easier after officials on Monday canceled the air quality watch in effect for southern Santa Barbara County.

Air quality is better overall is likely to continue to improve given the weather conditions, according to officials with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

The agencies continue to caution homeowners and contractors to be careful when cleaning up burned building materials, and stress that residents in or near burned areas need to be especially careful to close windows and keep indoor air clean as cleanup activities continue.

In addition, the ash that has been deposited may be resuspended by vehicle traffic and wind for some time, and could produce areas of unhealthy particle concentrations.

