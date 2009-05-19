Bill Cirone: Los Robles Turns Troubled Lives Around

At an early age it seemed clear that “Edward’s” life was moving quickly in the wrong direction. Things got much worse when he became heavily involved in an Eastside gang. After several incidents he was incarcerated at the Los Prietos Boys Camp. Twice. He was well-known by law enforcement on the South Coast — and not in a good way.

Yet Edward’s bio turns into a success story, largely because of the time he spent at Los Robles High School/Los Prietos Boys Camp, where he received the education, counseling, discipline and training he needed to turn things around.

He graduated from Los Robles High School in May 2008, and returned May 4 this year to speak to the 14 young men graduating in the Santa Barbara County Education Office auditorium. Edward was living proof of the words he spoke, urging the graduates to get further education.

“Take advantage of this situation. Don’t let this opportunity pass by. Go to college and be the best you can be,” he said. “It will require a lot of self-discipline and dedication, but at the end it will be worth it. It’s hard to let go of your old ways, but if you really want to succeed, then you know what you have to do.”

Edward has received three $500 Rotary Foundation scholarships for summer semester at Santa Barbara City College. He is completing his coursework, and will be awarded a laptop computer by the Probation Department for his ongoing college studies. He hopes to enroll at UCSB after completing his work at SBCC, where he is enrolled full time and also works on campus.

In the past three years, the Juvenile Court and Community Schools program of the SBCEO has graduated 81 students from Los Robles High School. Students from the last two graduating classes alone have earned 1,400 college prep credits at the school. All 14 of May’s graduates submitted job applications to the Work Force Investment Board’s summer youth jobs program. Ten of the 14 graduates will receive $500 Rotary Foundation scholarships to continue their education.

In addition, two of tho graduates received Southern California Gas Company scholarships of $500 to attend a vocational/technical school or community college. Since 2006, 20 former Los Robles graduates are ongoing recipients of Rotary Foundation scholarships, using the money to further their education and job training.

The comments written by the graduates tell the tale of their transformation.

“They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself,” Jesus of Santa Maria wrote.

“It means a lot because now I can be someone in life and have a good job,” Rodrigo of Santa Maria wrote.

“I want to attend college and be someone in life, and I‘m really happy and proud of myself. I really want to thank Los Robles High School for their encouragement and for helping me become a high school graduate,” Pedro of Santa Maria wrote.

Several of the young men were the first in their families to graduate. Daniel of Santa Barbara wrote: “It means a lot to me because I am the first one out of my brothers and sisters to go through a ceremony for graduating high school.”

Almost all of these students defied the odds. Ben of Lompoc wrote: “I proved the whole world wrong; miracles can happen. I went from nothing to something thanks to the one and only Los Robles High School.”

Every high school graduation is an important milestone and cause for pride and celebration. Those in attendance at this particular ceremony were watching lives turned around, mountains climbed and futures made much brighter and more promising than many could have imagined.

The staff of both the Juvenile Court and Community Schools program and the Probation Department operate in an arena not seen by most community members. Yet the difference these professionals make in the lives of troubled students was evident on the stage at this ceremony and on the faces of the loved ones in the audience.

The young men were given the most potent tool for change. Dylan of Lompoc summed it up best: “Knowledge is power.”

— Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.