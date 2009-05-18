Cate School Elects 13 Students to Cum Laude Society

Three Santa Barbara students are among those honored for excellence

Thirteen students were elected during the annual initiation of the Cate School chapter of the Cum Laude Society on Thursday.

The Cum Laude Society is an national and international honor society, founded in 1906 to celebrate students with outstanding academic records. The motto of the society is “Arete, Dike, Time,” the ancient Greek words for “excellence, justice, honor.”

Schools elect students with academic success who also have demonstrated good character, honor and integrity in all aspects of school life. The students honored were:

» Sam Arnow, Reno, Nev.

» Nicholas Bern, Ventura

» Raisa Bruner, Carpinteria

» Shelby DeGroot, Santa Barbara

» Louisa Dick-Valdez, El Paso, Texas

» Dana Edwards, Santa Barbara

» Gabriela Hempfling, Ventura

» Madelynn Johnston, Truckee

» Michael McMahon, Carpinteria

» Jay Park, La Canada

» Vivan Som, Singapore

» Marina Sprague, Santa Barbara

» Evelyn Weis, Carpinteria

The Cum Laude induction ceremony is the first of the chapter’s formal year-end awards programs.

— Don Orth is the communications director for Cate School.