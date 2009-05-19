Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:01 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Choral Society Presents a ‘Requiem’ to Remember

The concert brings renewed power and emotion to a piece sang 65 years ago by Nazi prisoners

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | May 19, 2009 | 3:35 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Choral Society’s presentation of Giuseppi Verdi’s Requiem last weekend at the Granada Theatre was dedicated to the memory of the prisoners who sang it 65 years ago while held captive by the Nazis.

The local concert coincided with a performance of the mighty work in the Czech Republic at the former site of Terezin (Theresienstadt), a Nazi internment camp that held 140,000 Jews and political prisoners. The Requiem was sung by the Jewish inmates 16 times during their imprisonment at the camp, after which they were put to death by their captors.

Verdi’s music stands alone as a lofty expression of the composer’s grief over the deaths of two of his friends, composer Giacchino Rossini and poet-author Alessandro Manzoni. Since World War II, it has born the additional gravitas of the legacy from the concentration camp.

The Choral Society, four distinguished soloists and a full orchestra were conducted by Joanne Wasserman. She is a small woman with a mighty baton, who has led the chorus for the past 16 years to its present imminence.

The four soloists were equally impressive: soprano Erica Strauss, mezzo-soprano Cynthia Jansen, tenor Eduardo Villa and bass-baritone Michael Gallup. Jansen’s gorgeous mezzo was especially notable. Her voice is full and flexible, and she has an imposing physical presence to go along with her outstanding musicianship.

This is not to slight the other soloists. Strauss has a lovely soprano and has appeared with a number of regional opera companies in the United States. She also appears under the auspices of the Marilyn Horne Foundation. California-born Villa is a favorite at the Metropolitan Opera. Gallup, a regular with the Los Angeles Opera and other companies, is another imposing presence, underpinning the Requiem’s powerful sections for the soloists when they sang as a quartet.

The Choral Society, and Wasserman, are justifiably renowned. Made up of more than 100 singers, many of them professionals, the chorus is fully at home in a work of this magnitude. Its performance of Handel’s Messiah was a triumph during the last Christmas season. With the Requiem, the singers were backed by a full symphony orchestra, including Mirin Kojian as concertmaster.

Verdi wrote the Requiem after a long career as the genius of Italian opera. His countrymen and the entire musical world loved him for a body of work that included Nabucco, Rigoletto, La Traviata and La Forza del Destino. His Aida was written to mark the building of the Suez Canal, bringing him even greater fame and praise.

Although not a conventionally “religious” man, Verdi appears through his Requiem to be a deeply philosophical and questing spirit. His interpretation of the Latin Mass not only is spiritual, but also equal to his operas in dramatic force.

There can probably be no more powerful “libretto” than the Mass for the Dead. From the initial Kyrie (“Lord have mercy upon us”) to the concluding Libera Me, the text is laden with prophecy, terror and, ultimately, the hope of salvation.

The program notes by Robert Lully describe Verdi as “a man of great spirituality who was not a church-goer.” His wife, Giuseppina, called him “a very doubtful believer.” Be that as it may, his music for the Day of Judgment is perhaps even greater than his operas in emotional power.

Who could not be moved by that final verse, sung by the soprano and chorus: “Deliver me, Lord, on that awful day. Deliver me.”

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 