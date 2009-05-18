Financial Stakes Are High in Tuesday’s Statewide Election

A study shows all but one of six measures failing, which officials say could lead to even deeper cuts

Californians are being asked to decide the fate of six ballot measures at the polls Tuesday, and if survey results are any indication, it might not be pretty.

Sixty-two percent of Californians disapprove of the way Gov. Schwarzenegger is handling the state budget and taxes, according to a recent statewide survey from the Public Policy Institute of California. A whopping 78 percent said they think major changes are needed in the state budget process, in terms of revenue and spending.

The measures that voters will see deal with tax increases, reallocation of funding for mental health services, “First Five” programs and education.

The same PPIC study shows every ballot measure failing among likely voters, with the exception of a measure to cut pay raises if the state is running a deficit.

According to Secretary of State Debra Bowen, the ballot measures are:

Proposition 1A — The measure would increase California’s “rainy day fund” in the General Fund to 12.5 percent from 5 percent. A portion of the annual deposits from the fund would be set aside for future economic downturns, and the remainder would go toward funding education, infrastructure and debt repayment, or would be available in a declared emergency. The money would come from increases in sales and use taxes, vehicle license fees and personal income tax. If the measure is approved, these tax increases are expected to boost state revenue by $16 billion by 2013.

Proposition 1B — This measure would mandate $9.3 billion in payments to schools and community colleges in the 2011-12 fiscal year, forgoing short-term increases. The $9.3 billion would be paid out over a six-year period.

Proposition 1C — The measure, also called the Lottery Modernization Act, would allow California to borrow against future lottery revenues. Current requirements have lottery revenues funding education, but the measure’s authors say the state would increase funding from the General Fund to make up for the loss of the lottery payments. The measure could allow the state to borrow $5 billion in the 2009-10 fiscal year, and borrow more in the future, and the limit doesn’t cap how much the state could borrow.

Proposition 1D — This measure would shift about $268 million of annual tobacco revenue that currently funds “First Five” early childhood development programs into a reserve fund. That fund would be used to pay for other childhood services, and an additional $340 million would come out of “First Five” reserve funds. That money would be used to pay for programs that are normally funded by the General Fund, such as foster care, child care, Medi-Cal and state preschool.

Proposition 1E — The proposition would amend the voter-approved Mental Health Services Act, and would allow funding for mental health services to be redirected for two years, putting about $460 million from mental health into the General Fund savings. The funding from the MHSA normally is applied toward mental health services for children and young adults, and community services, prevention and early intervention, and would be cut to supplement the General Fund.

Proposition 1F — This measure would prevent legislators and statewide constitutional officers, including the governor, from receiving pay raises in the years that California is running a deficit. It would be determined annually by the state’s director of finance.

Roger Thompson, executive director of the Consumer Advocacy Coalition, a group which supports mental health and the consumers of those programs, said he and his group have been working nonstop. They have made about 1,400 phone calls to potential voters to encourage them to vote no on Proposition 1E.

“The numbers we’re seeing say overwhelmingly no,” he said. “At least in this county, we think we’ll do really well.”

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, said the measures represent a negotiated bipartisan approach to different aspects of the budget crisis.

“No one likes having to raise taxes or making deep cuts to needed programs,” he said, “but California is suffering from the economic downturn just like the rest of the nation and the world.”

Nava said the measures, as a whole, attempt to balance additional revenues with cuts. “If any one of them fails, the result will be more deep cuts in a variety of services,” he said.

According to Nava, April tax receipts are estimated to be about $8 billion less than what the state needs to continue its level of funding.

“If the voters reject Measures A through E, the Legislature will have little choice but to again make deep cuts to programs that impact every one of us,” he said.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, whose district includes southern Santa Barbara County and who voted against the budget passed earlier this year. Strickland said raising taxes in this economy isn’t the answer. Further, he said, he opposes Propositions 1A and 1B, noting that should the measures pass, California would see a $13 billion to $14 billion increase in the deficit.

“The worst-case scenario is that we’d be right back where we started, and we’re costing thousands of jobs” because of the tax hikes, he said.

Lanny Ebenstein, president of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, said his organization also opposes 1A.

“We feel that taxes in the state are already too high,” said Ebenstein, who called for deficit reduction through less spending instead of higher taxes.

Joe Holland, Santa Barbara County’s clerk, recorder and assessor, said he’s hopeful county turnout will be close to 50 percent, but that statewide turnout is likely to be 35 percent to 45 percent.

The county’s total cost to run May’s election is about $1 million, an amount Holland said the state will reimburse because it’s a special statewide election.

Holland said 2.2 million ballots statewide already had been sent in, and that 35,000 ballots in the county had been received.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .