‘Give a Zook’ for Your Favorite Nonprofit

Local company givezooks!, which offers social fundraising for nonprofits and connects organizations and individuals online to increase charitable giving, is holding a contest in which nonprofits and their supporters can win prizes with just the click of a mouse.

The “I give a zook” Donors’ Choice Contest began Tuesday and will run through June 4 at www.givezooks.com/promos/i-give-a-zook.

Supporters can win simply by signing up with givezooks! and voting for their favorite nonprofit. One grand-prize individual winner will receive a givezooks!-branded Flip Mino Video Camcorder. Ten first-prize individual winners will receive a givezooks! T-shirt. The nonprofit with the most votes will win $1,000 in prizes, including $500 toward their cause, three months of givezooks! service and a givezooks!-branded Flip Mino Video Camcorder.

“With the Donors’ Choice Contest, we are providing nonprofits with a powerful new form of online engagement by giving supporters a platform to give a zook!” givezooks! CEO and co-founder Carol Schrader said. “Everyone has a nonprofit that they care about. ... Once you become a zooker, you can vote for your favorite nonprofit and help them while entering yourself in a random drawing to win cool prizes, too!”

— Tracy Valenzi is marketing manager for givezooks!