Goleta Fireworks Festival Is Back With a Bang

The Rotary Clubs of Goleta have announced that Lin Aubuchon will be the emcee for this year’s Goleta Fireworks Festival.
Aubuchon, a Santa Barbara native, is the promotions director for Rincon Broadcasting and a part-time deejay for 99.9 KTYD and KLITE 101.7. Headlining entertainment will be provided by Imagine, a Santa Barbara-based Beatles tribute band.
This marks the 13th year the Rotary Clubs of Goleta have provided the community with a fundraising fireworks show on the Fourth of July at Girsh Park.
Net proceeds from the event fund community projects each year:
» Goleta Teen of the Year Scholarship Program
» S.B.C.C. Scholarships
» Red Ribbon Program
» Leadership Training for High School Students
» After School Programs and PTAs
» Los Prietos Boys Camp Tech Training Scholarships
» The Foundation for Girsh Park
» Goleta Valley Historical Society
» The Goleta Railroad Museum
» The Food Bank
» Alpha Resource Center
Click here for more information on how to help, or send a tax-deductible donation to Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime Foundation, P.O. Box 164, Goleta, CA 93116.
— Scott Missman is chairman of the Goleta Rotary Club Fireworks Festival.