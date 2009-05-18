Goleta Fireworks Festival Is Back With a Bang

Lin Aubuchon will emcee the Rotary Club event, now in its 13th year

The Rotary Clubs of Goleta have announced that Lin Aubuchon will be the emcee for this year’s Goleta Fireworks Festival.

Aubuchon, a Santa Barbara native, is the promotions director for Rincon Broadcasting and a part-time deejay for 99.9 KTYD and KLITE 101.7. Headlining entertainment will be provided by Imagine, a Santa Barbara-based Beatles tribute band.

This marks the 13th year the Rotary Clubs of Goleta have provided the community with a fundraising fireworks show on the Fourth of July at Girsh Park.

Net proceeds from the event fund community projects each year:

» Goleta Teen of the Year Scholarship Program

» S.B.C.C. Scholarships

» Red Ribbon Program

» Leadership Training for High School Students

» After School Programs and PTAs

» Los Prietos Boys Camp Tech Training Scholarships

» The Foundation for Girsh Park

» Goleta Valley Historical Society

» The Goleta Railroad Museum

» The Food Bank

» Alpha Resource Center

Click here for more information on how to help, or send a tax-deductible donation to Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime Foundation, P.O. Box 164, Goleta, CA 93116.

— Scott Missman is chairman of the Goleta Rotary Club Fireworks Festival.