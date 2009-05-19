It’s Time to Gear Up for Bike to Work Day

Wednesday is Bike to Work Day. In the spirit of Bike Week, Traffic Solutions is raffling off several bike lights, donated by Pedal Power Bicycles of Santa Maria, to anyone logging a bicycle trip on its Commute Calendar on Traffic Solutions Online through Sunday.
The city of Santa Barbara’s Bike to Work Day event, hosted by the city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at State and De la Guerra streets. The event will include bike valet parking, MTD bike rack demos, free food, coffee, live music and prizes for bicycle commuters.
Participants also win $200 to WheelHouse bike shop. Stop by the Traffic Solutions table and submit a Commuter Challenge team name into the raffle. Participants not on a team yet can sign up at the table.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.