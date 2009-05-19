It’s Time to Gear Up for Bike to Work Day

Commute with pedal power on Wednesday and wheel on in to a morning event downtown

Wednesday is Bike to Work Day. In the spirit of Bike Week, Traffic Solutions is raffling off several bike lights, donated by Pedal Power Bicycles of Santa Maria, to anyone logging a bicycle trip on its Commute Calendar on Traffic Solutions Online through Sunday. The city of Santa Barbara’s Bike to Work Day event, hosted by the city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at State and De la Guerra streets. The event will include bike valet parking, MTD bike rack demos, free food, coffee, live music and prizes for bicycle commuters. Participants also win $200 to WheelHouse bike shop. Stop by the Traffic Solutions table and submit a Commuter Challenge team name into the raffle. Participants not on a team yet can sign up at the table. — Kent Epperson is director of SBCAG Traffic Solutions.

