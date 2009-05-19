Residents Invited to Free Disaster Preparedness Seminar

Santa Barbara residents are invited to a free disaster preparedness seminar from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday or May 28.

The seminar, hosted by the city of Santa Barbara Fire Department/Office of Emergency Services, will focus on the importance of being prepared for any emergency, including having a communications plan, a reunification plan and a complete disaster kit.

Firefighters will be on hand to demonstrate the correct and appropriate time to use a fire extinguisher, and provide tips on what to do if asked to evacuate.

Call 805.564.5703 to reserve a spot. Space is limited.

