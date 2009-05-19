Santa Barbara Tea Party to Host Election Night Gathering

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Harry's Plaza

The Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society is hosting an election night party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Harry’s Plaza.

During the past few months, the nonpartisan group has been campaigning for the defeat of Proposition 1A and other propositions on the special election ballot.

“California already has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, and they raised taxes? This insanity will bankrupt California — and us! We all have to vote no on these propositions,” committee member Henry Delgado said.

The grassroots group, which presented the April 4 Tea Party in downtown Santa Barbara, is affiliated with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and the national tea party movement.

— Heather Bryden represents the Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society.