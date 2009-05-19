Signups Under Way for Junior Lifeguard Classes

The classes, for 9- to 14-year-olds, will be held at two locations in Santa Maria starting in late June

The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department invites all 9- to 14-year-olds to participate in one of its four Junior Lifeguard Classes beginning in late June. The Junior Lifeguard Classes will be offered at two locations, the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center and Pioneer Valley High School. Participants will learn basic rescue techniques and teamwork, and improve stroke techniques and life fitness skills. Interested participants must possess a Level 6 American Red Cross swim card or must be able to swim 100 yards consistently. Sign up at the Recreation & Parks Department at 615 S. McClelland St. For more information, call 805.925.0951 x 260. — Mark Van de Kamp represents the city of Santa Maria.

