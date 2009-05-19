Trash in MarBorg Truck Catches Fire; Driver Praised for Quick Response

The driver safely dumps the load on an off-ramp to prevent the blaze from spreading to his truck

Trash in a MarBorg truck caught on fire late Tuesday morning, but the driver’s quick response and assistance from county fire personnel kept it under control.

Capt. David Sadecki, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said the driver of the MarBorg trash hauler noticed what he thought was dust coming out the back of his truck about 10:40 a.m. as he drove on the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Dos Pueblos Canyon.

He stopped and found smoke coming from a fire in the trash container, Sadecki said. Upon advice from Marborg dispatch, he dumped the load in a safe location to prevent his truck from catching fire.

“The driver did an excellent job,” Sadecki said.

Three engines responded to the emergency call and extinguished the trash fire. No one was hurt, and the truck sustained minor damage. The fire is under investigation.

