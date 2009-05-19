Rep. Lois Capps: Praise for Proposed Increase in Emission Standards

“The Obama administration’s announcement that it’s setting tough new standards for tailpipe emissions of carbon dioxide from new automobiles is great news,” said Capps. “The historic agreement between the Federal government, the State of California, and the automakers confronts our nation’s addiction to oil head on, marking the first time the U.S. will adopted a national standard for greenhouse gas emissions. The agreement also comes as the Energy and Commerce Committee is poised to approve comprehensive energy and climate change legislation that sets a firm cap on carbon pollution and promotes growth in clean energy that will get our economy moving again. The President has once again displayed leadership in transitioning our country to a clean energy economy and addressing the harmful effects of carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.”

Rep. Lois Capps , D-Santa Barbara, on Monday released the following statement in response to media reports that the Obama administration is planning on raising the new vehicle emission standard and increasing the fuel efficiency target to a 35.5 mile per gallon average by 2016:

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >