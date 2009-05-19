Rep. Lois Capps: Praise for Proposed Increase in Emission Standards

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday released the following statement in response to media reports that the Obama administration is planning on raising the new vehicle emission standard and increasing the fuel efficiency target to a 35.5 mile per gallon average by 2016:
“The Obama administration’s announcement that it’s setting tough new standards for tailpipe emissions of carbon dioxide from new automobiles is great news,” said Capps. “The historic agreement between the Federal government, the State of California, and the automakers confronts our nation’s addiction to oil head on, marking the first time the U.S. will adopted a national standard for greenhouse gas emissions. The agreement also comes as the Energy and Commerce Committee is poised to approve comprehensive energy and climate change legislation that sets a firm cap on carbon pollution and promotes growth in clean energy that will get our economy moving again. The President has once again displayed leadership in transitioning our country to a clean energy economy and addressing the harmful effects of carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.”
— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.