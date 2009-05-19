Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:51 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Dance Alliance Names Teen of the Year

Nikki Pfeiffer will go to Cal Arts in the fall

By Julie McLeod and Erin Smith | May 19, 2009 | 10:31 p.m.

Nikki Pfeiffer has been named Santa Barbara Dance Alliance’s Teen of the Year for 2009. The award is given for excellence as a dancer as well as for contributions to the community.

“Nikki has grown up to be an admirable and moving force not just as a dancer in Santa Barbara but in developing her skills to become a teacher, choreographer and leader amongst her peers,” said Julie McLeod, Executive Director of Santa Barbara Dance Alliance.

Pfeiffer, who will graduate this year from San Roque High School, will join the dance department at California Institute of the Arts in the fall. She was recently presented a plaque at the Santa Barbara Youth Leadership Awards on May 18 at Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center. She currently teaches for SB Dance Arts, and will be teaching underserved youngsters for United Way’s “Fun in the Sun” campaign during the summer.

Pfeiffer will accept her award during Santa Barbara Dance Alliance’s 14th Annual ON THE VERGE: Teen Choreographers’ Showcase, where she and 10 other teens will present their original choreography at the Marjorie Luke Theater on May 30th at 8 p.m. These creative and inspiring works will be performed by young dancers with everything from lighting to costumes designed by the teens.

Mayor Marty Blum and Margo Cohen-Feinberg, who is a patron of the Dance Alliance scholarship program, will also present summer scholarship awards to young dancers ages 8 to 17 who all have talent, dedication and financial need. They are chosen by a panel of professional dancers/instructors after auditioning and being recommended by their studios. The funds will be used for studying dance technique in Santa Barbara studios.

—Julie McLeod is the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance Executive Director.

 

