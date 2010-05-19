Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:01 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bob Wilcher: The 20-Minute Workout

If pressed for time, even some exercise will benefit your body and mind

By Bob Wilcher | May 19, 2010 | 10:45 p.m.

Although I would recommend cardiovascular exercise for about one hour four to six days a week, you can get in a great 20-minute workout if your time is limited. Even this little amount of exercise can greatly benefit your body and mind if done correctly.

Bob Wilcher
Bob Wilcher (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

Don’t use the excuse “I don’t have time to exercise” anymore. If you find yourself pressed for time, then try the following workout. You can use a stationary bike, elliptical, rower, treadmill or really any type of cardio equipment. You could even go for a jog and follow the plan.

Warm up for eight minutes by setting the machine at a lower resistance and trying to spin your legs at a brisk pace. If you are jogging, then just go easy. After four minutes, pick up your pace by 10 percent to 20 percent and spin those legs for one minute at that pace. This faster pace should not be a sprint. It should be an effort that you can maintain, but it should make you breathe more. Then go back to your beginning pace for another three minutes until you reach eight minutes.

By this time, you should feel a light sweat beginning. If you are not feeling warm and your pores haven’t begun to sweat, then try to increase the pace of your warmup a little bit. If you are not a regular exerciser, then it may be difficult for you to sweat. Just give it time. It will happen. Everyone has the ability to sweat. You have just never worked hard enough to sweat before. That will all change if you are consistent.

So you are now at the eight-minute mark. Add a little more tension on the machine and really put out a good effort for one minute Don’t sprint, but go aggressive for the whole minute. Then rest for one minute by backing off the tension and spinning easy. Do this for eight minutes (four rounds). You should feel like you need the rest when it comes. If you don’t feel that way, it means you weren’t pushing hard enough.

After four rounds, you should now be at 16 minutes. Go 30 seconds at a faster pace than you did for the one-minute hard intervals. Then go 30 seconds easier. Do this for two minutes (two rounds).

Now you should be at 18 minutes, and it’s time for an easy cool down. Just spin your legs easy until you get to 20 minutes. Get off, do a quick stretch and get on with your day. That 20 minutes will fly by.

Remember, you can adapt this to just about any cardio exercise. Even if someone just did this program four days a week, they would do a great service to their health, but I would strongly encourage everyone to exercise four to six days a week doing some type of cardiovascular activity.

Good luck!

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio also located in Santa Barbara. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 