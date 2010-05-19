Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:07 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Charity League’s Arianna Janoff Logs 300 Volunteer Hours

The Dos Pueblos junior divided her time among several local organizations

By Suzanne Rapley | May 19, 2010 | 3:59 p.m.

Arianna Janoff, a junior at Dos Pueblos High School and a fifth-year Ticktocker with the National Charity League of Santa Barbara, received four awards last weekend for volunteering 300 hours to local groups in Santa Barbara.

Arianna Janoff
Arianna Janoff

Janoff made time to volunteer for such agencies as the Ridley-Tree Education Center, the Unity Shoppe, Special Olympics, the Children’s Creative Project, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens, CADA, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Val Verde Retirement Community, Bunnies Urgently Needs Shelter, Art From Scrap, Hearts Adaptive Riding Center and McKinley Elementary School.

She received her awards honoring her at the annual Mother-Daughter Awards Ceremony for the National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

The National Charity League is a philanthropic organization that fosters mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experience. NCL contributed about 7,000 hours of service to the local community in 2009-10.

Janoff has already planned a summer of volunteer activities, one of which will be traveling to Costa Rica to work with children through the international volunteer program Cross-Cultural Solutions.

Two years ago, she traveled to Africa where she spent a month working with orphaned street children in Moshi, Tanzania.

After her busy summer, Janoff will complete her senior year at Dos Pueblos, graduating from the international baccalaureate program.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 