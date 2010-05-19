Charity League’s Arianna Janoff Logs 300 Volunteer Hours

The Dos Pueblos junior divided her time among several local organizations

Arianna Janoff, a junior at Dos Pueblos High School and a fifth-year Ticktocker with the National Charity League of Santa Barbara, received four awards last weekend for volunteering 300 hours to local groups in Santa Barbara.

Janoff made time to volunteer for such agencies as the Ridley-Tree Education Center, the Unity Shoppe, Special Olympics, the Children’s Creative Project, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens, CADA, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Val Verde Retirement Community, Bunnies Urgently Needs Shelter, Art From Scrap, Hearts Adaptive Riding Center and McKinley Elementary School.

She received her awards honoring her at the annual Mother-Daughter Awards Ceremony for the National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

The National Charity League is a philanthropic organization that fosters mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experience. NCL contributed about 7,000 hours of service to the local community in 2009-10.

Janoff has already planned a summer of volunteer activities, one of which will be traveling to Costa Rica to work with children through the international volunteer program Cross-Cultural Solutions.

Two years ago, she traveled to Africa where she spent a month working with orphaned street children in Moshi, Tanzania.

After her busy summer, Janoff will complete her senior year at Dos Pueblos, graduating from the international baccalaureate program.