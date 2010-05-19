Closure Extended for Highway 101 On-Ramp at Hollister

Work on the southbound ramp will make it inaccessible until June 18

A project to realign Cathedral Oaks Road with Hollister Avenue and replace the Highway 101 overcrossing at Hollister and the Ellwood Overhead at the Southern Pacific train tracks will result in the closure of the southbound on-ramp at Hollister until June 18.

This ramp closure has been extended because of poor weather conditions, which resulted in a suspension of work.

Motorists should allow extra time to use the Glen Annie/Storke Road Interchange, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.

The contractor for the $7 million project is Shasta Constructors Inc. of Redding. It’s expected to be completed in May 2011, weather permitting.

The Bacara Resort & Spa and the Sandpiper Golf Club remain open for business.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.