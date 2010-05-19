Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:02 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Fashionable Fundraiser to Offer Designer Clothing at Bargain Prices

The proceeds from 5,000 donated pieces will be divided among four organizations

By Leslie Dinaberg, Noozhawk Contributor | May 19, 2010 | 10:39 p.m.

Sometimes it pays to have a friend in the fashion business.

Thanks to a connection with an unnamed, well-known fashion designer who donated about 5,000 pieces of designer clothing, the Alliance for Christian Education, Providence Hall High School, the Dream Foundation and the Women’s International Zionist Organization will share in the proceeds from a fashionable blowout sale this weekend.

Providence Hall board member Kathy Ireland’s company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, was the lucky recipient of the donation.

The fashions normally retail for $100 to $500 each, but at this special sale, all pieces will sell for just $25 each, except T-shirts, which will be $10, and some tank tops, which will be two for $10, said Providence Hall’s Kacey Meairs, who is coordinating the event with Michelle Mullaney from the Dream Foundation.

“Thanks to Pacifica Commercial Realty, we were able to use the vacant space at 918 Chapala St. (formerly Santa Barbara Scrapbooks) for our sale,” Meairs said.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting this Friday, May 21, through Sunday.

“The clothes are in a variety of sizes, and it’s all just really cute stuff,” Ireland said. “Best of all, three really great nonprofits are going to benefit.”

[Noozhawk’s Note: Don’t miss Leslie Dinaberg’s exclusive interview with Kathy Ireland on Noozhawk on Monday, May 24.]

Noozhawk contributor Leslie Dinaberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 