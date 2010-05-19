Fashionable Fundraiser to Offer Designer Clothing at Bargain Prices

The proceeds from 5,000 donated pieces will be divided among four organizations

Sometimes it pays to have a friend in the fashion business.

Thanks to a connection with an unnamed, well-known fashion designer who donated about 5,000 pieces of designer clothing, the Alliance for Christian Education, Providence Hall High School, the Dream Foundation and the Women’s International Zionist Organization will share in the proceeds from a fashionable blowout sale this weekend.

Providence Hall board member Kathy Ireland’s company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, was the lucky recipient of the donation.

The fashions normally retail for $100 to $500 each, but at this special sale, all pieces will sell for just $25 each, except T-shirts, which will be $10, and some tank tops, which will be two for $10, said Providence Hall’s Kacey Meairs, who is coordinating the event with Michelle Mullaney from the Dream Foundation.

“Thanks to Pacifica Commercial Realty, we were able to use the vacant space at 918 Chapala St. (formerly Santa Barbara Scrapbooks) for our sale,” Meairs said.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting this Friday, May 21, through Sunday.

“The clothes are in a variety of sizes, and it’s all just really cute stuff,” Ireland said. “Best of all, three really great nonprofits are going to benefit.”

