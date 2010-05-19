Letter to the Editor: Watson Has Real Life Experience

Primary ballots have been sent. It is time to vote for a candidate who wants change, fiscal responsibility, a strong national defense and can defeat Rep. Lois Capps. Tom Watson is such a candidate.

Watson has real life experience. He brings extensive experience in both the military and private sector. As a retired naval officer, flier and Top Gun graduate, his experience gives him a unique perspective and understanding of the challenges facing our military and national security. We need someone who is pro-America, tough and will stand up to Islamic terrorism.

On the private-sector side, Watson has extensive business experience. He has worked for IBM and helped start two high-tech companies. As a result, he knows about fiscal responsibility, making payroll and what it takes to succeed in the private sector. He will say no to more taxes, excess spending and government control.

It is time for positive change. Vote for Tom Watson for Congress, 23rd District. It’s the first step to send Capps to deserved retirement.

Elizabeth Foster

Santa Barbara