Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:43 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Watson Has Real Life Experience

By Elizabeth Foster | May 19, 2010 | 1:33 p.m.

Primary ballots have been sent. It is time to vote for a candidate who wants change, fiscal responsibility, a strong national defense and can defeat Rep. Lois Capps. Tom Watson is such a candidate.

Watson has real life experience. He brings extensive experience in both the military and private sector. As a retired naval officer, flier and Top Gun graduate, his experience gives him a unique perspective and understanding of the challenges facing our military and national security. We need someone who is pro-America, tough and will stand up to Islamic terrorism.

On the private-sector side, Watson has extensive business experience. He has worked for IBM and helped start two high-tech companies. As a result, he knows about fiscal responsibility, making payroll and what it takes to succeed in the private sector. He will say no to more taxes, excess spending and government control.

It is time for positive change. Vote for Tom Watson for Congress, 23rd District. It’s the first step to send Capps to deserved retirement.

Elizabeth Foster
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 