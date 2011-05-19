Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 

Diana Bull Designated Local Broker for Associated Realty of the Americas

The longtime Realtor will represent the greater Santa Barbara and Montecito area

By Jenny Chayes for Sterling Properties & Estates | May 19, 2011 | 6:38 p.m.

Diana Bull
Diana Bull has been selected as the broker to represent the greater Santa Barbara and Montecito area by the Associated Realty of the Americas, an exclusive organization of world-class real estate professionals who work collaboratively to refer residential and commercial clients to destinations across the globe.

Selected agents and brokers must be established, trustworthy and have an excellent reputation for being a pillar of integrity.

With a real estate career spanning more than 40 years, Bull is a nationally published author on real estate and has earned many professional designations, including Certified Residential Broker, Graduate REALTOR Institute, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and Senior Real Estate Specialist. Bull is a broker-associate with Sterling Properties & Estates.

Bull has served as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (1982) and was named Santa Barbara Realtor of the Year (1986). In 1996, she was selected as the California Association of Realtors’ first female treasurer, and in 1999 she became its third female president and was named California Realtor of the Year.

She served for 25 years as a director for the National Association of Realtors, and in 2006 became a regional vice president representing California, Hawaii and Guam. Bull is currently vice chair of NAR’s Risk Management Committee, and is a member of the Finance Committee. Last year, she was honored to enter NAR’s Hall of Fame.

On the local level, Bull was named the 2007 Mentor/Business Leader by the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and in 2008 she was named among the “Top 50 Women in Business” by the Pacific Coast Business Times. Bull is now president-elect of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Bull can be reached via email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jenny Chayes is marketing director for Sterling Properties & Estates.

