Gerald Carpenter: Ojai Center for the Arts Introduces ‘Sylvia’

Beginning Friday and running through June 19, the Ojai Center for the Arts Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., will produce Sylvia, the new best friend of regional companies everywhere.

Sylvia, by A.R. Gurney, will be directed by Steve Grumette, produced by Frank James Malle, and will star Deborah Bertling, Kimberly Demmary, Matt Talbot and Buddy Wilds.

Sylvia is a play about a dog and the well-to-do, childless, middle-aged couple who adopt her. The husband finds the dog in the park and brings her home. The wife doesn’t want the dog, and the rest of the play is about the ever-strengthening bond between the husband and the dog, and the effects on the marriage.

The play was first produced in 1995 and has proven immensely popular. The novelty of the comedy drama is that the dog, Sylvia, is played by a human actress. Somehow it works — and beautifully.

Sylvia plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 7 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for Art Center members, seniors age 62 or older and students. For reservations, click here or call 805.640.8797.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .