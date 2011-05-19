Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:46 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Jake Boysel Multipurpose Pathway Opens to Public

City of Santa Barbara will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday

By Jessica Grant for the City of Santa Barbara | May 19, 2011 | 12:38 p.m.

Neighbors and the public are invited to join the City of Santa Barbara for the Jake Boysel Multipurpose Pathway ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the corner of Calle Real and Highway 154 on the St. Vincent’s side of the street.

The Jake Boysel Multipurpose Pathway is an off-street path for people riding bicycles or walking as an alternative to travel on Calle Real near Highway 154. The pathway provides important connections for students traveling to and from nearby schools, including La Colina Junior High, Bishop Diego High School and Hope Elementary School.

The pathway was funded by a federal Safe Routes to School grant and is named in memory of 12-year old Jake Boysel.

The city welcomes the public to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and to explore this new pedestrian and bicycle connection in the community.

Ribbon-cutting attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or carpool to the event. Motorists may park near the intersection of La Colina and Verano Drive, then walk along the Jake Boysel Multipurpose Pathway until arriving at the corner of Calle Real & Highway 154.

— Jessica Grant is a project planner for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, Transportation Division.

 
