Man Accused of Crashing Stolen Vehicle in Front of Santa Maria High

A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly sped away from Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies in a stolen car and crashed in front of Santa Maria High School.

A deputy on patrol near the entrance of Waller Park about 2:30 p.m. observed a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that had been reported stolen Thursday morning from the YMCA parking lot on Skyway Drive, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said.

He said the deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the driver continued north on Highway 135.

The deputy maintained visual contact with the driver, who later crashed in front of the school. No other vehicles or individuals were involved, Sugars said.

The suspect exited the truck and ran from the scene, according to Sugars, and was detained about 50 yards away.

Ryan Casey Flatley, 31, of Santa Maria faces felony charges of evasion, vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail after being treated for his injuries. Bail was set at $75,000. He also had an outstanding warrant for being under the influence of a controlled substance and battery on a peace officer. Bail on the warrant was set at $2,500

