Montecito Rotary Club Awards Scholarships to Six SBCC Students

Liliana Lopez is named the first-ever recipient of the Martin and Julia Koobation Scholarship

The Rotary Club of Montecito recently presented six $1,000 scholarships to deserving SBCC students enrolled in Career & Technical Education Programs. For the first time, the club awarded the Martin and Julia Koobation/Rotary Club of Montecito Scholarship. The endowed scholarship honors the memory of Martin Koobation, a longtime and highly regarded Rotarian. The first student recipient, Liliana Lopez, is studying nursing and represents both Rotary International’s mission and characteristics reflected by Koobation of ethical conduct, fair treatment of others, service to the community and respect for education. The Koobations’ daughter, Beverly Koobation Johnson, attended the award luncheon on behalf of her parents. SBCC offers a variety of programs and courses in career technical education. These include short-duration skills competency and departmental award programs and certificates of achievement and two-year associate in science degree programs. Subject areas include business education, health and human services, and technologies. — Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

