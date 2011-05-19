Surf Happens Kicking Off Summer with Free Clinic

May 28 lessons, contests and more are open to surfers of all ages and skill levels

Kick off summer with Surf Happens’ Surf Into Summer, a free surf clinic for all ages from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

Enjoy the opportunity to get your feet wet in the sport, brush up on your skills, get advanced coaching tips or compete in the free 17-or-younger grom contest.

The clinic includes free surf lessons with expert instructors, guaranteed to get you standing on a wave! INT softboards and Quiksilver/Roxy wetsuits are included. More advanced? Head surfing coaches will be there to offer advanced tips to step up your competitive game or learn new maneuvers. The all-star team of local experts will help take your surfing to the next level.

Surf Happens will also hold a free Menehune surf contest for beginning and advanced youth surfers (younger than age 18) with the chance to win trophies and killer prizes. The day is designed as a customer appreciation for the Surf Happens family, and a welcoming to new students in the community. We will be taking registration for summer surf camp, offering $50 off for new students and other great discounts.

A potluck style beach barbecue will be served for all participants and family members.

Surf Into Summer is open to the public, and all event features are free. The event is RSVP only. Register at 805.966.3613 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Surf Happens is Santa Barbara’s premier surf school, offering kids surf camps, lessons, parties, team building and advanced coaching. Click here for more information.

— Jenny David represents Surf Happens.