Soak Up the Sun at Canary Hotel’s ‘Reggae on the Roof’ Pool Party

Head to The Perch on May 27 for music, drinks, giveaways, games and more

Don’t worry, be happy — summer is almost here!

Celebrate the return of summer at Kimpton’s Canary Hotel Jamaican-inspired Memorial Day weekend pool party, “Reggae on the Roof,” from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 27.

Don’t miss the chance to soak up the sun, sip a rum punch and kick off summer on Santa Barbara’s one and only rooftop venue, The Perch.

Reggae on the Roof will feature live entertainment by Venice Beach sensation Rage Area and local legend DJ Sparx. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and island-style cocktail specials, as well as a sunscreen station, poolside games and summer-fun giveaways.

Don’t worry ‘bout a thing; tickets are only $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 805.879.9100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.