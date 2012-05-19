Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Youth Symphony to Close with ‘Grand Finale’

Sunday's concert will feature solos by trombonist Michael Dolin and violinist Sofiya Prykhitko

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 19, 2012 | 1:29 p.m.

Michael Dolin
Michael Dolin

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, conducted by Music Director Andy Radford, will close its 2011-12 season with a “Grand Finale” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara.

Also on hand will be SBCC student and trombonist Michael Dolin and San Marcos High School student and violinist Sofiya Prykhitko, who were the winners in an orchestra-wide competition for the chance to solo in front of an orchestra in the concert.

The program will consist of the Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun by Claude Debussy (France: 1862-1918); the Polonaise de Concert, Opus 4 (with Prykhitko) by Henryk Wieniawski (Poland: 1835-1880); the Suite from An American In Paris by George Gershwin (USA: 1898-1937) and arranged by John Whitney; the “Dance of the Tumblers” from the opera The Snow Maiden by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov (Russia: 1844-1908); “A Simple Song” from MASS by Leonard Bernstein (USA: 1918-1990) and arranged by Robert Longfield; the moderato from the Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra (with Dolin) by Launy Grøndahl (Denmark: 1886-1960); “Sevilla” from the Suite Española, Opus 47 by Isaac Albèniz (Spain: 1860-1909) and arranged by Felix Guenther; and the song “Crazy for You” by Gershwin, arranged by Jerry Brubaker.

Sofiya Prykhitko
Sofiya Prykhitko

This program abounds with delicious curiosities, few of which come our way in the normal course of a music season. The songs by Gershwin and Bernstein — not to mention An American in Paris, which is full of song, too — are particularly welcome.

The Grøndahl concerto is a must for any trombonist aspiring to step forward into the spotlight. To play an entire, shorter work by Wieniawski, rather than a movement from one of his concerti, was a very pleasing choice of Prykhitko — and the polonaise is a dance, remember.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. Children age 6 or younger are admitted free. Tickets are available by clicking here or calling the Santa Barbara Symphony offices at 805.898.9386.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 