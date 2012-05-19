Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:03 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Home Buying Fair Under Way at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Coastal Housing Partnership helps put local homeownership within reach

By Candice Nyholt for the Coastal Housing Partnership | May 19, 2012 | 2:50 p.m.

In a region with some of the highest housing prices in the nation, how can local families establish permanent roots and “live where they work”? For 25 years, the local nonprofit Coastal Housing Partnership has been helping employees of local companies realize the dream of homeownership through education programs and with benefits provided through a network of local partners.

This year, the Coastal Housing Partnership is sharing its resources with the entire community through its first-ever Home Buying Fair, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 19, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

2012 Home Buying Fair attendees will be able to meet more than 50 exhibitors, including local lenders, real estate agents and other service providers who can educate and help residents through the process of finding a home, qualifying for or refinancing a mortgage, and purchasing and maintaining their home. In addition, short “how-to” sessions will be presented throughout the day on key aspects of the homebuying process and local market conditions.

“Knowledge truly is power when it comes to the homebuying process, and so is the value of connecting with local experts who can help with each step,” said Corby Gage, executive director of the Coastal Housing Partnership. “We are pleased to welcome the entire community to this unique ‘one-stop’ event, to access the resources, information, guidance and partnerships we have developed throughout our 25 years of successfully helping local families overcome the common obstacles to homeownership.

“This is an efficient, no-pressure environment for potential homeowners to learn about the homebuying or refinancing process and easily interview potential partners for their home buying team.”

During the past 25 years, Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than 10,000 local employees become homeowners, and more than 7,000 have attended Coastal Housing Partnership homebuying seminars.

— Candice Nyholt for the Coastal Housing Partnership.

 

