Letter to the Editor: Obama’s the Real Bully

Last week, the biased Washington Post and the left-leaning Obama media released a now imploding story about a prank Mitt Romney might have done 47 years ago in high school. It was another attempt to distract the public away from President Barack Obama’s failed record and smear presidential candidate Romney.

However, who is the real bully? During his years as president, Obama attacked conservative radio and Fox News, slandered and bullied the U.S. Supreme Court, circumvented Congress with one executive order after another, attacked the TP Movement, and systematically tried to destroy our energy industries and the private sector.

Most recently, Obama is bullying and intimidating donors to Romney.

According to Kim Strassel of the Wall Street Journal, three weeks ago, an Obama campaign website, “Keeping GOP Honest,” took the extraordinary step of publicly naming and assailing eight private citizens backing Romney. Titled “Behind the Curtain: A Brief History of Romney’s Donors,” the post accused the eight of being wealthy individuals with less-than-reputable records.

Frank VanderSloot, the CEO of Melaleuca, was one of the eight and was smeared as being “litigious, combative, and a bitter foe of the gay rights movement.” He donated $1 million to Romney’s super PAC, and now has lost hundreds of customers after Obama’s attack.

So, I ask you America, who is the real bully? And where is the press?

Oh, I forgot — in Obama’s back pocket. Voice your concerns, America.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria