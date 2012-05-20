Carr Winery Hosts Spring Wine Tasting for New Beginnings Counseling Center

Carr Winery hosted a Spring Wine Tasting event Friday night to benefit New Beginnings Counseling Center.
More than 100 people attended the event, held to introduce new executive director Kristine Schwarz and to celebrate the work of the nonprofit organization.
Attendees enjoyed wine and appetizers while supporting a great cause.
New Beginnings Counseling Center provides personal counseling and community outreach programs.
The center is located at 324 E. Carrillo St., Suite C in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information, or call 805.963.7777.