Officials Offer Tips to Stay Safe Over Memorial Day Weekend

With the arrival of hot weather, Los Padres National Forest officials have a few safety tips for Memorial Day weekend.

Water safety

· If you can’t swim, stay out of the water.

· Never swim alone.

· Supervise children at all times in and near the water.

· Do not swim after consuming alcohol or using drugs.

· Never slide, jump or dive from rocks into the water. Stay away from waterfalls.

· Be aware of hazards such as an uneven bottom, deep pools, strong currents, submerged rocks and vegetation, and broken glass or other sharp objects.

· Do not use glass or other breakable containers in or near the water.

· Keep all litter, including diapers, out of the water. Dispose of litter properly.

· Always wear a life vest and helmet while rafting, tubing or engaging in other water craft activities.

· Remember that there are no designated swimming areas or lifeguards in Los Padres National Forest.

Fire safety

· A California campfire permit is required in all areas except designated campfire use sites. The permit and a list of campfire use sites are free at any Forest Service office.

· If camping in an area other than a campfire use site, build your campfire with at least 5 feet of clearance between the edge of the fire and the nearest vegetation. If camping at a campfire use site, use only the fire ring and stove provided.

· Never leave a campfire unattended; always extinguish your campfire completely before leaving the area.

· Be very careful when using cigarettes and other smoking materials.

· Do not park vehicles on grass or other vegetation, as hot exhaust systems can easily ignite dry vegetation.

· Make sure that chain saws, off-highway vehicles and other equipment with internal combustion engines have an approved and functional spark arrester.

Joe Pasinato is a Los Padres National Forest official.