Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 7:51 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Officials Offer Tips to Stay Safe Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Joe Pasinato | May 20, 2008 | 9:10 a.m.

With the arrival of hot weather, Los Padres National Forest officials have a few safety tips for Memorial Day weekend.

Water safety

· If you can’t swim, stay out of the water.
· Never swim alone.
· Supervise children at all times in and near the water.
· Do not swim after consuming alcohol or using drugs.
· Never slide, jump or dive from rocks into the water. Stay away from waterfalls.
· Be aware of hazards such as an uneven bottom, deep pools, strong currents, submerged rocks and vegetation, and broken glass or other sharp objects. 
· Do not use glass or other breakable containers in or near the water.
· Keep all litter, including diapers, out of the water. Dispose of litter properly.
· Always wear a life vest and helmet while rafting, tubing or engaging in other water craft activities.
· Remember that there are no designated swimming areas or lifeguards in Los Padres National Forest.

Fire safety

· A California campfire permit is required in all areas except designated campfire use sites. The permit and a list of campfire use sites are free at any Forest Service office.
· If camping in an area other than a campfire use site, build your campfire with at least 5 feet of clearance between the edge of the fire and the nearest vegetation. If camping at a campfire use site, use only the fire ring and stove provided.
· Never leave a campfire unattended; always extinguish your campfire completely before leaving the area.
· Be very careful when using cigarettes and other smoking materials.
· Do not park vehicles on grass or other vegetation, as hot exhaust systems can easily ignite dry vegetation.
· Make sure that chain saws, off-highway vehicles and other equipment with internal combustion engines have an approved and functional spark arrester.

For more information,

click here

to visit the Los Padres National Forest Web site.

Joe Pasinato is a Los Padres National Forest official.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 