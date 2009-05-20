Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:40 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Community Event Planned to Honor Heroes of Jesusita Fire

The celebration will be Tuesday in the 700 to 800 blocks of State Street

By Marcia Reed | May 20, 2009 | 3:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Organization, the Conference & Visitors Bureau and the Metropolitan Transit District are planning a community celebration from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 to 800 blocks of State Street to honor the heroes of the Jesusita Fire.

It’s an opportunity for families, businesses, children and seniors to personally thank members of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Montecito Fire Department, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Cal Fire, the Forest Service, Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company and Emergency Medical Services.

Each of the groups will bring uniformed members of their departments and emergency vehicles to the event. The vehicles will be parked in the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street. The Santa Barbara High School Drum Line will signal the festivities along State Street.

At 5:15 pm, a brief ceremony will be held to present ceremonial plaques to the chiefs and leaders of the units.

— Marcia Reed is vice president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

