Early Registration Ends Tuesday for UCSB Sustainability Conference

The gathering of experts from California universities and community colleges is open to the public

By UCSB | May 20, 2009 | 3:51 p.m.

The deadline is Tuesday for early-bird discount registration for the 2009 UC, CSU, CCC Sustainability Conference at UCSB on June 21-24.

The gathering of sustainability experts from California universities and community colleges is open to the public.

The early-bird registration fee is $395. It will increase to $445 after Tuesday, and then go up to $495 after June 15. For high school and college students, the early-bird fee is $95, which will increase to $145 after Tuesday and $195 after June 15.

The conference offers the general public as well as students, faculty and staff of California’s universities and community colleges the chance to learn about the latest sustainability practices on campuses all over the state.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Working Our Way to Zero.” Conference organizers are calling it a zero-waste and zero-net emissions event. Topics will include energy, food systems, green building, new construction, social equity, transportation, water and others.

The keynote speaker will be Dave Newport, director of the Environmental Center, University of Colorado at Boulder.

Click here for more information on the conference and registration, as well as scholarship and volunteer opportunities.

 

