Forest Areas Closed During Jesusita Fire Reopened

About 1,540 acres treated with hydromulch after last year's Gap Fire will remain closed

Forest Service officials announced Wednesday that National Forest System lands temporarily closed during the Jesusita Fire have been reopened to the public.

The area includes from Refugio Road (Forest Road 5N19) on the west to Cold Springs Trail (Forest Trail 26W10) on the east, and from West Camino Cielo (Forest Road 5N19) and East Camino Cielo (Forest Road 5N12) on the north to the congressional boundary of the Los Padres National Forest on the south.

About 1,540 acres of National Forest system lands that were treated with hydromulch after last year’s Gap Fire, will remain closed.

While on trails within the area of the Jesusita Fire, hikers are reminded to use extra caution as there is possibility of rolling rocks, downed trees and other debris on trails.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.