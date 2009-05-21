Local Assistance Center to Close On Memorial Day

A decision will be made next week on how long to keep the center open

Santa Barbara County’s Local Assistance Center, set up to help residents and business owners affected by the Jesusita Fire, will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

The center, in the lobby of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St., will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

More than 30 people have registered to get help with documents, insurance, rebuilding and other needs. There were 80 homes destroyed in the Jesusita Fire, in addition to 80 other accessory buildings. Another 20 homes and accessory buildings sustained damage.

“We are currently evaluating the effectiveness of the assistance center in serving the needs of the people who need help,” said Richard Abrams, a manager with the Office of Emergency Services. “The center will remain open only if there is a need.”

A decision on how long the center will remain open will be made next week, he said.

The county has issued 33 permits for demolition and debris removal.

The county has assigned project case managers to parcel owners within county jurisdiction to help with the permitting and rebuilding process. Property owners who do not yet know the name and telephone number of their project case manager can call Petra Leyva with the Planning and Development Department at 805.568.2071.

