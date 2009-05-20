Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Suspect in Landscaping Scams

Police say a man is taking money from potential clients without performing any work

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a man accused of ripping off customers while posing as a landscaper.

Gilbert Lee Martinez, 40, is suspected of contacting potential tree-trimming clients, quoting a price, taking money upfront and then leaving without performing any work.

The sheriff’s office has received several complaints in the past few weeks from victims, many who are elderly, who have paid as much as $2,000 for work that was never done.

Cases have been reported in the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria valleys and Los Alamos.

Martinez is reportedly driving a 2004 Ford truck with license plate 5MFC401. The truck usually carries magnetic signs saying “Jan’s Gardening.” His contract paperwork shows “Tropical Treasures.” Detectives have not made any connection between Martinez and either business.

Martinez, who doesn’t have a contractor’s license, has two outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a felony no-bail warrant for a probation violation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Martinez is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4100 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.