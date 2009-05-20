Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:42 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Venoco Receives Safety Award

The company is recognized for efforts on its offshore platforms Gail and Grace

By Lisa Rivas | May 20, 2009 | 2:56 p.m.

The Interior Department’s Minerals Management Service announced Wednesday that Venoco Inc. is the recipient of the 2008 District Safety Award for Excellence (SAFE) in the Pacific Region. The award recognizes the company’s operational standards and overall safety record on its offshore oil and gas facilities, Platforms Gail and Grace, located off the Ventura County coast in California.

“Developing offshore oil and gas resources demands an unwavering commitment to safety, training and preparedness, coupled with an ongoing motivation to continually improve upon operational standards,” MMS Pacific Region Director Ellen Aronson said. “The MMS Pacific Region takes great pride in recognizing those companies who achieve excellence in safety and pollution prevention, and this year’s winner, Venoco Inc., is a clear example of both this commitment and motivation.”

Through the MMS Offshore Inspection Program, offshore energy facilities and associated activities are inspected on a continuing basis, and enforcement actions are taken when MMS regulatory requirements are not met. SAFE awards are based on a company’s ability to meet and exceed regulatory criteria based on results of MMS inspections throughout a rating period of one calendar year.

Aronson will present Venoco with the award at the annual American Petroleum Institute’s California Coastal Chapter Scholarship and Awards Night on Wednesday in Oxnard.

— Lisa Rivas represents Venoco Inc..

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 