Venoco Receives Safety Award

The company is recognized for efforts on its offshore platforms Gail and Grace

The Interior Department’s Minerals Management Service announced Wednesday that Venoco Inc. is the recipient of the 2008 District Safety Award for Excellence (SAFE) in the Pacific Region. The award recognizes the company’s operational standards and overall safety record on its offshore oil and gas facilities, Platforms Gail and Grace, located off the Ventura County coast in California.

“Developing offshore oil and gas resources demands an unwavering commitment to safety, training and preparedness, coupled with an ongoing motivation to continually improve upon operational standards,” MMS Pacific Region Director Ellen Aronson said. “The MMS Pacific Region takes great pride in recognizing those companies who achieve excellence in safety and pollution prevention, and this year’s winner, Venoco Inc., is a clear example of both this commitment and motivation.”

Through the MMS Offshore Inspection Program, offshore energy facilities and associated activities are inspected on a continuing basis, and enforcement actions are taken when MMS regulatory requirements are not met. SAFE awards are based on a company’s ability to meet and exceed regulatory criteria based on results of MMS inspections throughout a rating period of one calendar year.

Aronson will present Venoco with the award at the annual American Petroleum Institute’s California Coastal Chapter Scholarship and Awards Night on Wednesday in Oxnard.

— Lisa Rivas represents Venoco Inc..