Ventura Family YMCA Receives Grant to Renovate Play Areas

The Ventura Family YMCA has received $17,000 from an anonymous donor to perform renovations in its child watch areas. All funds received will go toward upgrading the YMCA’s Children’s Corner, Adventure Zone and the Teen Center.

“The grant couldn’t come at a better time with summer just around the corner,” said Jacob Munyon, child care director for Ventura Family YMCA. “The grant will cover three renovation projects and bring the facility new and exciting equipment for the youth.”

The YMCA Children’s Corner will receive an expansion of its outside play area along with a new sun shade. Children’s Corner is available for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years and lets parents have time to exercise or relax within the facility. In addition to the new outside equipment, Children’s Corner also will receive new play structures and basketball hoops.

The YMCA Adventure Zone is for children ages 5 to 13 and is made up of a game area along with a two-story play structure. The play structure will receive replacements for all worn-out accessories, pads and netting. The grant also has allowed the YMCA to make a call to a building safety inspector to ensure everything is still up to code.

The YMCA Teen Center, which is home to middle school students and the “After the Bell” program, will be remodeled. Earlier this month, the Teen Center was equipped with two flat-screen TVs that are attached to a Wii and PlayStation, which allow participants to play Wii Fit and other video games that encourage exercise and movement.

The Teen Center also was outfitted with Dance Dance Revolution and two exercise video game bikes.

“The donor of this amazing grant wanted to make sure that the money was going to be used in a positive way in the community,” Munyon said. “All three projects give something that’s beneficial, the upgrades are more inviting and fun, and it’s a great way to give back to the community.”

— Bettina Guerrero represents the Ventura Family YMCA.