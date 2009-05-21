Reggae Fest Benefits Fire Survivors

Santa Barbara’s Twiin Productions is presenting the Jesusita Fire Benefit Concert, a night of reggae-rock at The Granada, 1214 State St., on Friday, with local stars Rebelution and Iration. The concert, which begins at 8 p.m., is a fundraiser with proceeds going to the Firefighters Quest for Burn Survivors.

The Jesusita Fire affected more than than two-thirds of Santa Barbara residents, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, with more than 30,000 evacuations, nearly 100 homes either destroyed or damaged, and almost 9,000 acres burned.

Twiin Productions, whose office was within the evacuation warning area, has joined with Rebelution and Iration, for the concert. Both Santa Barbara-based bands were also directly affected by the fire; members of Iration had to evacuate their home, and Rebelution took them in. Also joining the cause are local businesses and media, including Noozhawk, the Santa Barbara Independent, Brown & Brown Insurance, KRUZ, KJEE, and the Daily Sound.

Rebelution, a band formed by UCSB students more than five years ago, has come a long way since its Isla Vista days. The band’s 2007 release Courage to Grow catapulted them to the forefront of their genre, and was selected iTunes 2007 Reggae Album of the Year. The band started off 2009 with seven sold-out shows in venues throughout California, including the House of Blues in Anaheim and San Diego, the Ventura Theatre, the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, the Fillmore in San Francisco, and the Senator Theatre in Chico. Rebelution is releasing its second full-length album in August.

Iration, whose 2008 EP Sample This included the hits “Falling” and “Wait & See” recently signed with the William Morris Agency. With all its members hailing from Hawaii, Iration’s authentic brand of beach lifestyle-influenced reggae rock has begun to receive regular spins on mainstream radio, as well as on Fuel TV and a number of MTV programs. The band is currently in the studio daily, recording a new album for release later this year.

Firefighters Quest for Burn Survivors is a nonprofit organization managed by firefighters and civilians who volunteer their services and are dedicated to assisting those who have been affected by burn injuries. The last of three firefighters burned in the Jesusita Fire was discharged May 18 from the Grossman Burn Center in Sherman Oaks.

Firefighters and families with damaged or destroyed homes are invited to attend the concert free of charge. Tickets prices range from $15 to $20. Click here for tickets and more information, or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Joshua Pemberton is co-founder and vice president of Twiin Productions Inc.