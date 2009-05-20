Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:41 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Raiders Wide Receiver Speaks on Faith

Heisman Trophy winner was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown will speak about his faith and the importance of being a person of integrity in the speech, “Providence Hall Presents - The Heart of a Champion” May 28 at 7 p.m. at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for children and students, and can be purchased at Providence Hall High School, 19 E. Micheltorena St., Suite A, or by calling 805.962.4400. Dessert will follow the event.

Brown, who spent 16 years with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last month for his prolific college career at the University of Notre Dame, where he won the Heisman Trophy, the first for a wide receiver. The nine-time Pro Bowler holds National Football League records for most combined yards gained in a rookie season and for having 10 consecutive seasons with at least 75 receptions.

Patty Bryant will be recognized with The Perseverance Award. Kirsten Moore, Westmont women’s basketball coach, will also speak at the event, sharing how the team received the Champions of Character Award, given to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ teams that demonstrate in every day decisions respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.

Providence Hall is in its second year, sharing a campus with Notre Dame School on State and Micheltorena Streets. It is a college-preparatory, Christian high school in the classic tradition, with an emphasis on critical-thinking skills. Its mission is to prepare students for the finest colleges and universities while providing a rigorous, comprehensive high school experience.

Contact Providence Hall Athletic Director Keith Luberto at 805.962.4400 for more information.

 

