Experts to Discuss Elder Abuse, End-of-Life Issues

Attorney Sean Mason and Suzanne McNeely of Senior Planning Services will hold talks May 26 and June 14

By Barbara Burger | May 20, 2010 | 4:45 p.m.

Identification and prevention of elder abuse and being prepared with end-of-life decisions will be discussed in talks May 26 and June 14 at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

Private attorney Sean Mason of Mason Law Group and Suzanne McNeely, president of Senior Planning Services, will give two short talks at 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. May 26 at the YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way. The events are free and open to the public.

The Mason Law Group and Senior Planning Services will offer a full follow-up seminar on the same subjects at the YMCA from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14 with a one-hour break between the two discussions.

The 10 a.m. June 14 talk will be on “Advance Healthcare Directives,” and the 10:45 a.m. talk will be on “Identification and Prevention of Financial Elder Abuse.” Both talks are free and open to the public.

McNeely founded Senior Planning Services in 1989. The company operates throughout Santa Barbara County providing quality caregivers in the home to help folks live at home as long and as safely as possible. It also serves as a community resource for all types of elder care issues and concerns. Having worked with the county’s court system over the years, McNeely is an expert on elder abuse and how it can be prevented.

Mason has been an attorney since 1994 in Santa Barbara. He is an exert in his field and specializes in estate planning, trust administration, probate living trusts, wills, power of attorney and advance health-care directives.

For more information, call Senior Planning Services at 805.966.3312 or the YMCA at 805.687.7720 x254.

— Barbara Burger is a media specialist for Senior Planning Services.

 
