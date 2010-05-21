June 8 Primary Voter Registration Deadline Is Monday

If you’ve not yet registered to vote in the June 8 primary election, you have until Monday to do so. The Santa Barbara County Elections Office is making it a little easier for you, though, by extending its office hours.

The county elections office at 130 E. Victoria St., Suite 200, in Santa Barbara will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.,m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Elections offices in Lompoc (401 E. Cypress St., Suite 102) and Santa Maria (511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134) will maintain the same extended hours Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for more information from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, or call 805.568.2200.

