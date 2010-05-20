‘Real Talk’ Now Airing Primary-Election Special

Host Jerry Roberts sits down with Assembly candidates Williams and Jordan, and DA hopefuls Lynn and Dudley

The latest episode of Real Talk: A Santa Barbara Forum, covering the timely topic of the June 8 primary election, has begun airing on The Santa Barbara Channels (Channel 21) and is also available online.

In this “Election Special,” host Jerry Roberts sat down with the Democratic candidates for the 35th District Assembly seat — Das Williams and Susan Jordan — to discuss their positions on hot-button issues. Roberts then conducted separate one-on-one question-and-answer sessions with Santa Barbara County district attorney candidates Josh Lynn and Joyce Dudley.

Real Talk: A Santa Barbara Forum Ep.10 - June 8th Primary Special from The Santa Barbara Channels on Vimeo.

Jordan and Williams are energetic people and passionate Democrats, but they hold different opinions on key points. Roberts had his hands full moderating the conversation with the two candidates as they touched on topics such as California budget woes, legalization and taxation of marijuana, Proposition 13, offshore oil drilling, dysfunction in Sacramento, term limits, campaign contributions from special interest groups and illegal immigration.

Tune in to hear how these Assembly hopefuls sparred on contentious matters facing the state.

On the subject of the Tranquillon Ridge Project, Jordan said, “I have sued the federal government over offshore oil drilling and won. I knew these end dates weren’t enforceable. So that meant they would continue to drill and increase the risk of an offshore spill.”

In response, Williams said, “I am for ending offshore oil drilling. And I believe that there needs to be a comprehensive strategy to do that. We not only need to stop new drilling, but we need to end existing drilling, and that’s just as important, and we need to move hard toward alternatives.”

Switching from a debate to an interview format, Roberts spoke separately with the district attorney candidates. He asked Lynn and Dudley the same questions but with an individual approach, allowing viewers to get a deeper look into each opponent and their outlooks on law enforcement, public safety and controlling gangs in the county.

As Roberts said, “Elections are about choices.” This election special edition of Real Talk will help viewers choose when they mark their June 8 ballot.

This Real Talk is the 10th installment in the public affairs series produced by The Santa Barbara Channels, the nonprofit that runs cable channels 21 and 17.

Real Talk can be seen on cable Channel 21 at 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays, 4 p.m. Tuesdays, noon, 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursdays, 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays.

— Silvia Rodriguez is outreach coordinator at The Santa Barbara Channels.