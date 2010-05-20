UCSB Student Accused of Selling Cocaine in Isla Vista

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a UCSB student after a two-week investigation into cocaine sales in Isla Vista.

Based on their investigation, detectives contacted Alvanna Oliphant, 20, in the 6500 block of Trigo Road in Isla Vista about 11:30 a.m. May 13.

A short time later, detectives served a search warrant at her residence in the 6500 block of El Colegio Road.

The search of the apartment uncovered more than a quarter-ounce of cocaine packaged for sales, a scale, packaging materials and other items indicative to narcotic sales and use. The street value of the drugs was estimated at more than $800.

Oliphant was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $30,000.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.