Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:17 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Business

Deckers Outdoor Corp. to Purchase Sanuk Shoe Brand

Goleta company will pay $120 million in cash initially for the exclusive license

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | May 20, 2011 | 9:40 p.m.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., based in Goleta, has agreed to buy the Sanuk shoe brand for an initial payment of $120 million cash, according to a news release issued Friday.

The 38-year-old Deckers company said the purchase includes the exclusive license of the Sanuk sandals and shoe brand, and additional participation payments based on performance over the next five years.

“Sanuk is an ideal addition to the Deckers family of brands,” Angel Martinez, Deckers’ president, chief executive and chairman, said in a statement. “It’s a profitable, well-run business with a corporate culture similar to ours, and provides substantial growth opportunities, particularly within the action sports market where it has a large and loyal customer base of active outdoor enthusiasts. Its authentic product collections complement our existing portfolio with minimal overlap, and it’s a brand that we believe has true global lifestyle potential.”

Deckers, which announced $1 billion in annual sales last year and reported sales up 31 percent through March, carries six brands — UGG Australia, Simple Shoes, Teva, Tsubo, Ahnu and Mozo.

Deckers said it expects that the acquisition will boost earnings modestly this year before transaction costs.

Sanuk was founded in 1997 by entrepreneur Jeff Kelley, whose first product was a sandal made of green indoor-outdoor carpet. Sanuk is sold in more than 1,700 retailers in 40 countries, including REI, Bass Pro Shops, Dillards and Nordstrom. Its selection includes the Sidewalk Surfer Shoe and Yoga Mat sandal made from yoga mat material, which was the 2010 Product of the Year by the Surf Industry Manufacturers Association.

Sanuk, based in Irvine, will remain in Orange County and senior management will stay intact, according to the news release.

“We are excited to join forces with a company of Deckers’ caliber and culture,” Kelley said in the release. “Deckers’ specialty and focus is and has always been footwear, and this expertise will help globalize and accelerate Sanuk’s growth.”

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 