Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

County Committee Approves Unification of Santa Barbara School Districts

An additional $6 million in revenue is expected, but otherwise there will be few changes under the new structure that takes effect July 1

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 20, 2011 | 4:30 p.m.

The new Santa Barbara Unified School District will take effect July 1, after a proposal received approval Thursday night from the County Committee on School District Organization.

The Santa Barbara School Districts have operated under a joint resolution for five years so there will be few changes, but the new district will net millions of dollars more in funding each year, Superintendent Brian Sarvis told the media Friday morning.

“We’ve really been operating on this basis for a long time,” he said. “The huge advantage is the additional revenue it brings in.”

It will be revenue-limit funded — at a higher rate than the current districts are — with the boundaries of the current secondary district.

Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith said the district can expect about $6 million more in funding for each year, but negotiations for employee furloughs are ongoing to alleviate the 2011-12 deficit.

With Gov. Jerry Brown’s May revised budget, the districts expect flat funding going into next year, which, combined with unification, is a best-case scenario, administrators said. There is still the question of tax extensions, though, which could result in another $4.5 million or so in cuts if they don’t pass.

As a Thompson Bill Unification effort, the other four feeder districts into the secondary district — Hope, Goleta Union, Montecito Union and Cold Spring — opted out of joining the unified district.

To say the effort was fast-tracked is an understatement. The unification went before the districts’ board in November and got necessary waivers from the State Board of Education on May 12 to make the unification effective July 1, avoid an election and choose a new school board.

On Thursday night, the Santa Barbara County Committee on School District Organization voted 9-0 to allow unification, which was the last step to approval. Santa Barbara school board member Annette Cordero abstained from the vote.

Since the districts already operate as one in most respects, it was determined there won’t be any adverse effects, Smith said.

Assembly Bill 504, introduced by Assemblyman Das Williams, allows the district’s parcel tax revenues to keep original district boundaries, so homeowners in Goleta aren’t paying for elementary school projects a town away. Local voters passed bond measures in November for each separate district, and citizen oversight committees will monitor the spending.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 