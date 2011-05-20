County Committee Approves Unification of Santa Barbara School Districts

An additional $6 million in revenue is expected, but otherwise there will be few changes under the new structure that takes effect July 1

The new Santa Barbara Unified School District will take effect July 1, after a proposal received approval Thursday night from the County Committee on School District Organization.

The Santa Barbara School Districts have operated under a joint resolution for five years so there will be few changes, but the new district will net millions of dollars more in funding each year, Superintendent Brian Sarvis told the media Friday morning.

“We’ve really been operating on this basis for a long time,” he said. “The huge advantage is the additional revenue it brings in.”

It will be revenue-limit funded — at a higher rate than the current districts are — with the boundaries of the current secondary district.

Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith said the district can expect about $6 million more in funding for each year, but negotiations for employee furloughs are ongoing to alleviate the 2011-12 deficit.

With Gov. Jerry Brown’s May revised budget, the districts expect flat funding going into next year, which, combined with unification, is a best-case scenario, administrators said. There is still the question of tax extensions, though, which could result in another $4.5 million or so in cuts if they don’t pass.

As a Thompson Bill Unification effort, the other four feeder districts into the secondary district — Hope, Goleta Union, Montecito Union and Cold Spring — opted out of joining the unified district.

To say the effort was fast-tracked is an understatement. The unification went before the districts’ board in November and got necessary waivers from the State Board of Education on May 12 to make the unification effective July 1, avoid an election and choose a new school board.

On Thursday night, the Santa Barbara County Committee on School District Organization voted 9-0 to allow unification, which was the last step to approval. Santa Barbara school board member Annette Cordero abstained from the vote.

Since the districts already operate as one in most respects, it was determined there won’t be any adverse effects, Smith said.

Assembly Bill 504, introduced by Assemblyman Das Williams, allows the district’s parcel tax revenues to keep original district boundaries, so homeowners in Goleta aren’t paying for elementary school projects a town away. Local voters passed bond measures in November for each separate district, and citizen oversight committees will monitor the spending.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.