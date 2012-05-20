Garden Court Seniors Honored for Keeping Santa Barbara ‘Looking Good’

Residents earn Spirit of Service Award for their efforts to walk the neighborhood collecting trash off sidewalks

Looking Good Santa Barbara recently presented the Spirit of Service Award in the Clean Community category to residents of Garden Court on De la Vina, 1116 De la Vina St.

The awards were part of the Eighth Annual Spirit of Service Community Recognition program.

The seven Garden Court residents were recognized for their ongoing commitment to the community by creating a self-organized and consistently run cleanup program. These Garden Court seniors walk about 40 minutes a day, five days a week, collecting trash from the sidewalks and keeping their neighborhood clean, while staying active and engaged with the community at the same time.

Looking Good Santa Barbara, a program of the City of Santa Barbara Environmental Services Division, recognizes those who have taken the initiative to clean the community by reducing, reusing or recycling waste materials. A number of other community members were also recognized during the event.

— Candice Nyholt is a publicist representing Garden Court on De la Vina.