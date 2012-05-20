Monday, June 25 , 2018, 10:02 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Mother Asks for Public’s Helping in Finding Special-Needs Son

Cary Alexander Lynch, 20, has been missing since Wednesday night, but has been seen several times

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 20, 2012 | 6:34 p.m.

A Goleta woman is asking for the public’s help in locating her son, whom she described as a 20-year-old “special-needs” student at SBCC, who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Cary Alexander Lynch
Cary Alexander Lynch

Wendy Lynch sent out an email to local news media to get the word out about the disappearance of her son, Cary Alexander Lynch. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call law enforcement, which will respond and hold him for his mother, she said.

Several neighbors have spotted and approached Cary in downtown Santa Barbara, Lynch said, but he did not seem to recognize them. Similarly, he was approached by his mother at one point, but did not recognize her, she said.

“He appeared in a state of shock, with a psychotic response, and is under acute distress,” said Lynch, adding that she tried to reason with him and get him into their car, but he ran away.

Lynch is concerned that her son is at risk and dehydrated, and in need of medical care and medication.

“I am asking for our whole community to come together and launch a search for Cary, who is usually very kind and loving,” Lynch said. “Please help by driving throughout the SBCC college area, Santa Barbara and State Street to locate my son. When you are a parent of a special-needs child you are a parent for life. With the community’s help, we can all bring Cary to safety.”

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said officers in his department were alerted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department about Cary’s disappearance, and are treating it as a normal missing-persons case.

“After seeing the photo (provided by the Sheriff’s Department), some of our officers believe they have contacted him as recently as yesterday (Saturday) near Casa Esperanza,” said Harwood, adding that the man they talked to gave a different name.

Police officers were continuing to be on the lookout for Cary on Sunday, he said.

Lynch had a similar experience with Cary in 2009, when he was a 10th-grader at Dos Pueblos High School.

Lynch can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

