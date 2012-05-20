R-Squared Inventory Aims to Protect Property, Preserve Legacy

The 2008 Tea Fire roared through the foothills above Montecito, engulfing more than 200 homes and injuring more than 20 people.

The following year, the Jesusita Fire charred 9,000 acres and destroyed 80 homes.

As Santa Barbara County has experienced less rainfall than normal so far this year, Rob Ogle of R-Squared Inventory reminds local residents how important it is to be prepared for natural disasters.

“Fortunately we didn’t lose our house, but we had friends who did, and saw the trouble they were going through with settling their claims,” he said. “We were looking to do something other than emphasize the negative aspect, the ‘you better do this or else’ attitude.”

Rob Ogle and his wife, Robbie, created R-Squared Inventory to provide insurance protection, estate planning and family history preservation.

R-Squared records all possessions and properties, and helps owners understand the value of their assets to expedite and increase claim payment after a disaster. It enhances clients’ risk-management programs, and produces a professional legacy video that depicts what each item means to the family.

“Family members can see the stories behind a piece that was passed down generation to generation,” Ogle said. “It also preserves an image for future generations to come. Younger generations can get an idea of not only what their family looked and sounded like, but an insight into their personality.”

The R-Squared team starts by taking photos and video of the property’s exterior, including features such as pools, fountains, hardscape and landscape. They capture a panoramic view of each room and photograph each piece. They present the inventory in a binder with detailed information of prized possessions and backup all digital and physical information.

“I’m very impressed with the entire service, from the detailed descriptions and photos documented in the leather-bound portfolio, to the uses the inventory can provide in case I experience the unexpected,” said Ken Lowe, Scripps Networks Interactive president and CEO.

When an area is as susceptible to fires as Santa Barbara County, R-Squared can provide peace of mind, Ogle said.

“It’s a living document,” he said. “It’s not just inventory. We preserve your history.”

