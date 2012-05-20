Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:57 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: CycleMAYniac Is the Ride Idea ... Except for the Bike Part

With a history of hell on wheels, the reluctance to mount up is understandable

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | May 20, 2012 | 9:08 p.m.

  

Z: It’s CycleMAYnia! I’m a CycleMAYniac! I’m CycleMAYniacal! Mwah-hah-hah!

She: Oooooh-kay.

Z: Doesn’t CycleMAYnia make you want to jump on your bike and ride?

She: Other than the cycling, jumping, riding and biking parts, sure. I do like wordplay, and the Cycle-MAY-nia in May is very clever. But me and bikes, not so clever.

Z: What’s your deep, dark secret that makes you fear bikes so much? Were you attacked by a marauding pack of Schwinns as a child?

She: Yes, that’s it. Yes I was.

Z: Were you abandoned by a Giant? Did a Diamondback leave you for another woman? Some wanton Huffy?

She: Bike puns. Hilarious.

Z: Let me Raleigh your spirits with a Trek through a Specialized bike tale just for you.

She: Would you please stop ...

Z: Cannondale.

She: ... spewing out bike manufacturers. I get it.

Z: Really? ‘Cause I’m just spewing out bike manufacturers. What’s to get?

She: That you love to bike.

Z: Eh. I like biking. But there’s always a slight undercurrent of terror when I’m on my bike, even though I try to stay on lightly trafficked streets or bike paths.

She: Then how does that make you a CycleMAYniac?

Z: Oh, that. I joined a team at work for the corporate CycleMAYnia challenge put on by Traffic Solutions. You get points for every day that you bike, and the winning teams get money donated to a charity.

She: That actually sounds like a nice thing. How unusual for you.

Z: As our child would say, “I know, right?”

She: But I thought you actually enjoyed the biking? It sure seems like that when you gloat about it.

Z: I do. It’s good exercise, I save money on gas, and I get to feel superior as I pass by people stuck on the freeway. But there’s still that background fear of getting run over, and the route to Carpinteria has a few too many freeway fumes.

She: I get the fear part. I never quite mastered the bicycle part.

Z: I could attest to that — if I’d ever seen you on a bicycle.

She: We’ve rented the surries before at East Beach.

Z: Four-wheeled bikes don’t count.

She: And I’m OK on a bicycle built for two, if I’m not the one steering.

Z: I won’t take that metaphorically.

She: I’m a master of the stationary bike. I’ve never fallen off of that. Unlike my sister, who’s had a couple of spectacular treadmill wipeouts.

Z: Your family is magical.

She: I used to go on bike rides with my dad, at least on Father’s Day. I had some pretty excellent wipeouts myself.

Z: YouTube is 20 years too late.

She: But biking was never a regular part of my day, so I didn’t get the chance to completely perfect the art of riding a bike without hurting myself.

Z: How so?

She: I had no natural inclination to put my feet down when we stopped. I figured that if I could remain upright when I was in motion, then why couldn’t I remain upright when I stopped?

Z: Sounds logical, other than the whole physics thing.

She: It made sense to me, but I really disliked the constant tipping over and falling off.

Z: Have you ever heard the phrase, “just like riding a bike?”

She: I don’t like that phrase. In fact I really dislike that phrase. I was all excited about this whole Bike Moves thing where you dress up in cute themes and have cocktails and meet fun people, until I found out that it actually involves riding a bike.

Z: This is why I made sure that we got our kid a bike, and made sure that he could ride it. It took hitting a few parked cars, but he’s got it down.

She: That’s my boy.

Z:  A regular chip off the old bike.

She: A real CycleMANiac.

Z: Yes, dear.

— Share your spokes stories with She and Z by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Read She Said, Z Said every Monday on Noozhawk and follow them on Twitter: @lesliedinaberg. Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns.

